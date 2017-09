Ο ρατσισμός στις ΗΠΑ υποχρέωσε τον Γκιστ να βγει μπροστά

It's crazy what this world is turning into and it's sickening the way politics are dictating the World of Sports. I've been a Washington Redskins fan since the day I was born and the NFL season has always been something I've looked forward to. However, being a influential Black Athlete in today's world I can longer sit back and watch this hatred towards people like me. I will no longer support the @nfl until things change for the better. Police Brutality in America is real.. Injustice in America is real.. Thinking about raising my son in America is frightening when it comes to the everyday troubles he has to face while growing up just because the color of his skin.. From here on out I'm a @kaepernick7 fan.. Sometimes silence is the loudest thing we can do.. Silently protesting the injustices of our people is the only way to not get ourselves killed.. and what's crazy is sometimes being silent will still get us killed smh ‍♂#ThisIsMyReality

A post shared by James Gist III (@gistopoulous14) on Sep 23, 2017 at 5:03am PDT