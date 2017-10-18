Το πήρε το... καυτό κορίτσι ο Μπαρμπαρούσης!

Τον Ιούνιο του 2012 ο Παναθηναϊκός έκανε την έκπληξη αποκτώντας με την μορφή δανεισμού τον ομογενή μεσοεπιθετικό, Κώστα Μπαρμπαρούση, από την Αλάνια της Ρωσίας! Ο νεαρός τότε άσος δεν μπόρεσε να κάνει τη διαφορά και ένα χρόνο αργότερα υπέγραψε ως ελεύθερος στην Μέλμπουρν Βίκτορι.
Στα 27 του χρόνια πλέον, ο Μπαρμπαρούσης αποτελεί έναν από τους ποιοτικότερους ποδοσφαιριστές στο πρωτάθλημα της Αυστραλίας, ενώ είναι διεθνής με την Νέα Ζηλανδία έχοντας ως συμπαίκτη τον Θεμιστοκλή Τζημόπουλο του ΠΑΣ Γιάννινα!
Ο "Μπάρμπα" βρίσκεται στα... χάι της καριέρας του και αποφάσισε να... απογειωθεί παίρνοντας την καλή του, Τάρα Τζέιντ! Το ζευγάρι ανακοίνωσε το γεγονός στο Instagram, με το δαχτυλίδι να ποζάρει σε πρώτο πλάνο.
Όπως μπορείτε να δείτε κι εσείς, η πανέμορφη Τάρα, makeup artist στο επάγγελμα, είναι άκρως εντυπωσιακή...
