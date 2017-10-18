Το πήρε το... καυτό κορίτσι ο Μπαρμπαρούσης!

Ο πρώην... πράσινος Κώστας Μπαρμπαρούσης ετοιμάζεται να μπει στο κλαμπ των παντρεμένων, ανεβάζοντας ποστ στο Instagram με την πανέμορφη και... πληθωρική σύντροφο του που... κλέβει την παράσταση (φωτογραφίες).

Τον Ιούνιο του 2012 ο Παναθηναϊκός έκανε την έκπληξη αποκτώντας με την μορφή δανεισμού τον ομογενή μεσοεπιθετικό, Κώστα Μπαρμπαρούση, από την Αλάνια της Ρωσίας! Ο νεαρός τότε άσος δεν μπόρεσε να κάνει τη διαφορά και ένα χρόνο αργότερα υπέγραψε ως ελεύθερος στην Μέλμπουρν Βίκτορι.

Στα 27 του χρόνια πλέον, ο Μπαρμπαρούσης αποτελεί έναν από τους ποιοτικότερους ποδοσφαιριστές στο πρωτάθλημα της Αυστραλίας, ενώ είναι διεθνής με την Νέα Ζηλανδία έχοντας ως συμπαίκτη τον Θεμιστοκλή Τζημόπουλο του ΠΑΣ Γιάννινα!

Ο "Μπάρμπα" βρίσκεται στα... χάι της καριέρας του και αποφάσισε να... απογειωθεί παίρνοντας την καλή του, Τάρα Τζέιντ! Το ζευγάρι ανακοίνωσε το γεγονός στο Instagram, με το δαχτυλίδι να ποζάρει σε πρώτο πλάνο.

Όπως μπορείτε να δείτε κι εσείς, η πανέμορφη Τάρα, makeup artist στο επάγγελμα, είναι άκρως εντυπωσιακή...

The happiest most exciting moment of my life I can’t wait to spend my life with you @kostabarbarouses9 I love you

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη TARA JADE (@bytarajade) στις

Swipey swipe Cant get over how amazing New York and Miami were - most of the time on this trip I opted for more natural skin as you can see from the first and second pics! I don't know about you, but when I'm holidaying I want quick, easy, light makeup! - unlike Melb, July in NYC was boiling hot so my face was close to melting off, luckily I had my saving grace @urbandecaycosmetics all nighter setting spray ladies, I kid you not it's sweat proof and amazing! Keeps you from shinning up and getting patchy. - another must have in super hot muggy weather is the @marcbeauty remarcable foundation, it will not move an inch on your face and is the fullest coverage foundation EVER!!! I swear by it! Anyway back to reminiscing where was your last trip?? #bytarajade #marcjacobs #urbandecay #nyc #miami

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη TARA JADE (@bytarajade) στις

Fresh hair feels @halohairandmakeup We can't ignore that glow @hudabeauty 3D highlighter palette, golden sands SEYCHELLES #hudabeauty #bytarajade #makeup #blonde

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη TARA JADE (@bytarajade) στις

 

 
Contra.gr