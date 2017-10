Το πρωινό ξύπνημα του Γ.Σαββίδη είχε... ντέρμπι, Ολυμπιακό και όχι μόνο...

woke up with a smile on my face , there are several reasons for that.we were better but unlucky , this is football. It happens. making fun of us while we gather all together in Toumba , but at the same time celebrating their lucky win like crazy, like they won Barcelona in Camp Nou. braking offices before the game, burning train on thyra, banner for my family.. after all this I can say.. my family gets stronger in this country and they are scared, PAOK is getting stronger in this country and they are scared. We are PAOK , we will be champions this year PUT IT IN YOUR HEADS. . @paok_fc you are the first to put it in your heads !!! . P.S. I’m very proud and happy that PAOK fans have their own brains and they are independent. you know better ;) #monoPAOK #emeismazigiamiazoi

