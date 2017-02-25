Βάρντι μαινόμενος: "Καμία σχέση με την απόλυση Ρανιέρι!"

Κατηγορηματικά διέψευσε τις φήμες που τον ήθελαν να έχει βάλει το... χεράκι του για την απόλυση του Κλαούντιο Ρανιέρι ο Τζέιμι Βάρντι.
Με ποστάρισμά του στον προσωπικό του λογαριασμό στο Instagram, ο Αγγλος στράικερ αποχαιρέτισε με θέρμα λόγια τον Ιταλό τεχνικό και παράλληλα τόνισε ότι δεν θα μπορούσε να είχε ποτέ σχέση με την απόφαση της απόλυσης.
"Αυτή η φημολογία ότι τάχα ενεπλάκην είναι εκτός από μεγάλο ψέμα και ιδιαίτερα τραυματική για μένα" τόνισε ο Βάρντι για να συνεχίσει: "Μαζί με τον Ρανιέρι πετύχαμε το αδύνατο. Του χρωστάω αιώνια ευγνωμοσύνη. Με πίστεψε ενώ πολλοί είχαν κάνει το αντίθετο. Του εύχομαι κάθε επιτυχία στο μέλλον".
I must have written and deleted my words to this post a stupid amount of times! I owed Claudio to find the right and appropriate words! Claudio has and always will have my complete respect! What we achieved together and as a team was the impossible! He believed in me when many didn't and for that I owe him my eternal gratitude. There is speculation I was involved in his dismissal and this completely untrue, unfounded and is extremely hurtful! The only thing we are guilty of as a team is underachieving which we all acknowledge both in the dressing room and publicly and will do our best to rectify. I wish Claudio the very very best in whatever the future holds for him. Thank You Claudio for everything.