Βάρντι μαινόμενος: "Καμία σχέση με την απόλυση Ρανιέρι!"


Ο Τζέιμι Βάρντι ξέσπασε στο instagram και με έντονα φορτισμένο post διέψευσε τις φήμες ότι ενεπλάκη στην απόφαση για την απόλυση του Κλαούντιο Ρανιέρι από τη Λέστερ!

Κατηγορηματικά διέψευσε τις φήμες που τον ήθελαν να έχει βάλει το... χεράκι του για την απόλυση του Κλαούντιο Ρανιέρι ο Τζέιμι Βάρντι.

Με ποστάρισμά του στον προσωπικό του λογαριασμό στο Instagram, ο Αγγλος στράικερ αποχαιρέτισε με θέρμα λόγια τον Ιταλό τεχνικό και παράλληλα τόνισε ότι δεν θα μπορούσε να είχε ποτέ σχέση με την απόφαση της απόλυσης.

"Αυτή η φημολογία ότι τάχα ενεπλάκην είναι εκτός από μεγάλο ψέμα και ιδιαίτερα τραυματική για μένα" τόνισε ο Βάρντι για να συνεχίσει: "Μαζί με τον Ρανιέρι πετύχαμε το αδύνατο. Του χρωστάω αιώνια ευγνωμοσύνη. Με πίστεψε ενώ πολλοί είχαν κάνει το αντίθετο. Του εύχομαι κάθε επιτυχία στο μέλλον".

 

