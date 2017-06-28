Απίστευτο... κράξιμο για Μπουχαλάκη

Οι φίλοι της Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ δεν πήραν με καλό μάτι την είδηση για τον ενδεχόμενο δανεισμό του Ανδρέα Μπουχαλάκη από τον Ολυμπιακό, αφού φοβούνται πως θα βγει νέος... Κασάμι ή Τζεμπούρ και τα... έχωσαν στο twitter (photos).

Δημοσιεύματα από την Αγγλία αναφέρουν πως ο Ανδρέα Μπουχαλάκης οδεύει προς την Αγγλία με σκοπό να περάσει ιατρικές εξετάσεις και στη συνέχεια να υπογράψει συμβόλαιο με την Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ.

Η είδηση έκανε γρήγορα το γύρο του κόσμου και φυσικά έφτασε στα αυτιά των "ξυλοκόπων" που εξέφρασαν τις ανησυχίες τους μέσω των social media.

Πολλοί στέκονται στο γεγονός πως ο Έλληνας άσος έχει λίγες συμμετοχές τα τελευταία χρόνια, ενώ άλλοι γράφουν πως όσοι παίκτες πήγαν στην Φόρεστ από τον Ολυμπιακό δεν... έπιασαν, όπως και ότι η αγαπημένη τους ομάδας τη βγάζει συνέχεια με δανεικούς και ελεύθερους!

Με λίγα λόγια ο Μπουχαλάκης, αν υπογράψει στην Νότιγχαμ, έχει πολλά να αποδείξει και μάλιστα σε σύντομο χρονικό διάστημα.

 

 
Contra.gr