Απίστευτο... κράξιμο για Μπουχαλάκη

Δημοσιεύματα από την Αγγλία αναφέρουν πως ο Ανδρέα Μπουχαλάκης οδεύει προς την Αγγλία με σκοπό να περάσει ιατρικές εξετάσεις και στη συνέχεια να υπογράψει συμβόλαιο με την Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ.

Η είδηση έκανε γρήγορα το γύρο του κόσμου και φυσικά έφτασε στα αυτιά των "ξυλοκόπων" που εξέφρασαν τις ανησυχίες τους μέσω των social media.

Πολλοί στέκονται στο γεγονός πως ο Έλληνας άσος έχει λίγες συμμετοχές τα τελευταία χρόνια, ενώ άλλοι γράφουν πως όσοι παίκτες πήγαν στην Φόρεστ από τον Ολυμπιακό δεν... έπιασαν, όπως και ότι η αγαπημένη τους ομάδας τη βγάζει συνέχεια με δανεικούς και ελεύθερους!

Με λίγα λόγια ο Μπουχαλάκης, αν υπογράψει στην Νότιγχαμ, έχει πολλά να αποδείξει και μάλιστα σε σύντομο χρονικό διάστημα.

But don't get why we are bringing in a player who's played 22 games since 2014 surely warburton nd frank have really wanted him #nffc — ㅤ (@SuperZachClough) June 28, 2017

I wouldn't mind if he was a first team regular for Olympiakos (even though Kasami was) but 22 games in 3 years? Sad! @realDonaldTrump #nffc — Forest Fanzone (@forestfanzone) June 28, 2017

Despite us signing andreas bouchalakis I'm guessing we still have to trust warburton and frank #nffc — ㅤ (@SuperZachClough) June 28, 2017

I wonder if this is an indicator of where we are budget-wise. Buy cheap/loan and keep Britt? Or sell him and pay bigger fees? #NFFC — Woof Zip Criminal (@fritzromanov) June 28, 2017

Djebbour

Abdoun

Kasami.



This fella has played 22 times in 3 years. #nffc — East Midland Reds (@IlkestonRed) June 28, 2017

Anybody else get that "Kasami feeling" with Bouchalakis?#NFFC — Nat Jacksons Growler (@khakipillowslip) June 28, 2017

You can't blame fans for questioning this signing. Suggests we've learned nothing. Shame with everything going well #nffc — steve (@trickynffc) June 28, 2017

Appreciate the new owners aren't going to plough in Millions but we cannot compete in this league reliant on freebies #nffc #dissappointed — singermark77 (@singermark77) June 28, 2017

The thing that worries me more with the signing is the fact its from oly, did he get pushed on us to give him playing time? #nffc — matt boot (@MatthewBoot) June 28, 2017

So just like last summer. We're bringing in cheap foreign players. Apart from Vellios who has exp in England they were all shite #nffc — error. (@scotty1865) June 28, 2017