Απίστευτο... κράξιμο για Μπουχαλάκη

Δημοσιεύματα από την Αγγλία αναφέρουν πως ο Ανδρέα Μπουχαλάκης οδεύει προς την Αγγλία με σκοπό να περάσει ιατρικές εξετάσεις και στη συνέχεια να υπογράψει συμβόλαιο με την Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ.
Η είδηση έκανε γρήγορα το γύρο του κόσμου και φυσικά έφτασε στα αυτιά των "ξυλοκόπων" που εξέφρασαν τις ανησυχίες τους μέσω των social media.
Πολλοί στέκονται στο γεγονός πως ο Έλληνας άσος έχει λίγες συμμετοχές τα τελευταία χρόνια, ενώ άλλοι γράφουν πως όσοι παίκτες πήγαν στην Φόρεστ από τον Ολυμπιακό δεν... έπιασαν, όπως και ότι η αγαπημένη τους ομάδας τη βγάζει συνέχεια με δανεικούς και ελεύθερους!
Με λίγα λόγια ο Μπουχαλάκης, αν υπογράψει στην Νότιγχαμ, έχει πολλά να αποδείξει και μάλιστα σε σύντομο χρονικό διάστημα.
But don't get why we are bringing in a player who's played 22 games since 2014 surely warburton nd frank have really wanted him #nffc— ㅤ (@SuperZachClough) June 28, 2017
I wouldn't mind if he was a first team regular for Olympiakos (even though Kasami was) but 22 games in 3 years? Sad! @realDonaldTrump #nffc— Forest Fanzone (@forestfanzone) June 28, 2017
Despite us signing andreas bouchalakis I'm guessing we still have to trust warburton and frank #nffc— ㅤ (@SuperZachClough) June 28, 2017
I wonder if this is an indicator of where we are budget-wise. Buy cheap/loan and keep Britt? Or sell him and pay bigger fees? #NFFC— Woof Zip Criminal (@fritzromanov) June 28, 2017
Djebbour— East Midland Reds (@IlkestonRed) June 28, 2017
Abdoun
Kasami.
This fella has played 22 times in 3 years. #nffc
Anybody else get that "Kasami feeling" with Bouchalakis?#NFFC— Nat Jacksons Growler (@khakipillowslip) June 28, 2017
You can't blame fans for questioning this signing. Suggests we've learned nothing. Shame with everything going well #nffc— steve (@trickynffc) June 28, 2017
Appreciate the new owners aren't going to plough in Millions but we cannot compete in this league reliant on freebies #nffc #dissappointed— singermark77 (@singermark77) June 28, 2017
The thing that worries me more with the signing is the fact its from oly, did he get pushed on us to give him playing time? #nffc— matt boot (@MatthewBoot) June 28, 2017
So just like last summer. We're bringing in cheap foreign players. Apart from Vellios who has exp in England they were all shite #nffc— error. (@scotty1865) June 28, 2017
Who is this chap? I assume he will get zero game time until proven otherwise #nffc— Tommy (@Tommy__Thornton) June 28, 2017