Χαμός στο twitter με την απόλυση του Αντσελότι

Το μεσημέρι της Πέμπτης (28/9) η Μπάγερν επισημοποίησε το διαζύγιο με τον Ιταλό τεχνικό, ο οποίος κυκλοφορεί πλέον ελεύθερος στην αγορά. Το γεγονός αυτό σε συνδυασμό με τα πρώτα ονόματα που ακούγονται ως αντικαταστάτες του, έφεραν αναστάτωση στα social media.

Οι φίλαθλοι της Λίβερπουλ έχουν αρχίσει και... ανησυχούν, αφού ο Γιούργκεν Κλοπ είναι μέσα στους υποψήφιους αντικαταστάτες του Αντσελότι, αν και κάποιοι δηλώνουν απογοητευμένοι από τον Γερμανό και ζητούν να γίνει... τράμπα!

Από εκεί και πέρα εκείνοι των Άρσεναλ, Μίλαν έχουν αρχίσει να... γλυκοκοιτάζουν τον Ιταλό για διαφορετικούς λόγους. Οι μεν πρώτοι γιατί... κουράστηκαν με τον Βενγκέρ και οι δεύτεροι γιατί πιστεύουν πως αν επιστρέψει ο 58χρονος τεχνικός, θα επιστρέψουν και οι... επιτυχίες.

Arsenal fans hoping Carlo Ancelotti being sacked at Bayern means they can get him instead of Arsene Wenger https://t.co/wKmhxBfPCJ — Jenson (@TacticalBenitez) September 28, 2017

Carlo Ancelotti Win EPl (Sacked ) UCL (Sacked) Bundesliga (Sacked ) All that time Arsenal only won FA ... Wenger still on... — Lawrence_ (@LMwihrury) September 28, 2017

When Bayern Munich fires Carlo Ancelotti after a bad month, but you're an Arsenal fan, & you didn't even know What firing a Coach Means. — Adesoye Michael (@Mykelbolad) September 28, 2017

No one is safe. Carlo Ancelotti should come to Liverpool. — psxisnotps1 (@psxisnotps1) September 28, 2017

Maybe carlo ancelotti can try to be liverpool coach — Rizwan (@rizwano) September 28, 2017

Carlo ancelotti is now free and if the Liverpool owners really wanna compete they’ll snap him up ASAP — Sosa #FMN (@BNEsosa) September 28, 2017

Carlo Ancelotti is on the shortlist of managers in line to replace Jurgen Klopp if Liverpool's results don't improve #LFC #LiverpoolFC pic.twitter.com/s65bE3XzuR — JL Sports UK ⚽️ (@JLSportsUK) September 28, 2017

If I was Liverpool I'd sack Jurgen Flopp and bring in Carlo Ancelotti. — James Manktelow (@JamesManktelow) September 28, 2017

ain't goner lie would love to see Carlo Ancelotti at Liverpool! pic.twitter.com/PED6fxtsxD — soulteck (@solomonraymond2) September 28, 2017

Liverpool should Snap up Carlo Ancelotti if they are serious. — Kunfu Kini. (@ikejnr_23) September 28, 2017

Carlo Ancelotti was willing to join Liverpool and still is a fan. We made a mistake on Klopp. He has proven this in two years. Ancelotti now — thom bi (@7lavi7) September 20, 2017

When you hear Bayern Munich sacked Carlo Ancelotti after one bad month but you're an Arsenal fan and didn't know sacking was an option... pic.twitter.com/r2jv6WopEu — BenchWarmers ⚽️ (@BeWarmers) September 28, 2017

Carlo Ancelotti sacked as Bayern Boss and a certain AW still has a job as manager of Arsenal FC. what a joke!!! #wengerout — Doubra T. Egbe (@dirimowei) September 28, 2017

If Arsenal don't want to become a mid table team their is a certain man available called Carlo Ancelotti. — (@ac1up) September 28, 2017

What a Great opening for Arsenal to get rid of Wenger and bring in Carlo Ancelotti... But than again that's just wishful thinking — N.I.D (@Inno_D) September 28, 2017

Atenção A.C. Milan Carlo Ancelotti não é mais treinador do Bayern.

Vamos agilizar! E pra já! — Prof Sérgio do Vale (@profserginhovs) September 28, 2017

Carlo Ancelotti - Welcome to the Milan,Goals & Skills 2016 - 2017 — Caique (3-0) (@caique_anon) September 28, 2017

If Milan decide to Part ways with Vincenzo Montella I foresee Carlo Ancelotti returning to the San Siro — Amicus Sizeyangu (@AlexAlekxis) September 28, 2017