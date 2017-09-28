Χαμός στο twitter με την απόλυση του Αντσελότι

Ο Κάρλο Αντσελότι απολύθηκε από την Μπάγερν Μονάχου και φίλαθλοι των Λίβερπουλ, Άρσεναλ, Μίλαν (και όχι μόνο) άρχισαν... πόλεμο στα social media. Οι μεν φοβούνται μην τους.. αρπάξουν τον προπονητή και οι δε κάνουν όνειρα... αντεπίθεσης!

Το μεσημέρι της Πέμπτης (28/9) η Μπάγερν επισημοποίησε το διαζύγιο με τον Ιταλό τεχνικό, ο οποίος κυκλοφορεί πλέον ελεύθερος στην αγορά. Το γεγονός αυτό σε συνδυασμό με τα πρώτα ονόματα που ακούγονται ως αντικαταστάτες του, έφεραν αναστάτωση στα social media.

Οι φίλαθλοι της Λίβερπουλ έχουν αρχίσει και... ανησυχούν, αφού ο Γιούργκεν Κλοπ είναι μέσα στους υποψήφιους αντικαταστάτες του Αντσελότι, αν και κάποιοι δηλώνουν απογοητευμένοι από τον Γερμανό και ζητούν να γίνει... τράμπα!

Από εκεί και πέρα εκείνοι των Άρσεναλ, Μίλαν έχουν αρχίσει να... γλυκοκοιτάζουν τον Ιταλό για διαφορετικούς λόγους. Οι μεν πρώτοι γιατί... κουράστηκαν με τον Βενγκέρ και οι δεύτεροι γιατί πιστεύουν πως αν επιστρέψει ο 58χρονος τεχνικός, θα επιστρέψουν και οι... επιτυχίες.

 

Σχετικές Ειδήσεις

 
Contra.gr