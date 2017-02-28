Έτσι αποχαιρέτησε τον Ολυμπιακό ο Ιντέγε

Πετάει για Κίνα και υπογράφει! Ο Μπράουν Ιντέγε, λίγο πριν μπει στο αεροπλάνο για να υπογράψει το πλουσιοπάροχο συμβόλαιο που του προσφέρει η Tianjin Teda, προχώρησε σε επίσημη δήλωση μέσω του προσωπικού λογαριασμού του στο Instagram όπου θέλησε ουσιαστικά να πει ένα μεγάλο "ευχαριστώ" στην ποδοσφαιρική οικογένεια του Ολυμπιακού για τα όσα έζησε στο μεγάλο λιμάνι τον τελευταίο 1,5 χρόνο.
ΑΝΑΛΥΤΙΚΑ ΟΣΑ ΔΗΛΩΣΕ Ο 28ΧΡΟΝΟΣ ΦΟΡ:
"Σήμερα πετάω για Κίνα για να υπογράψω στην Τιανζίν. Η ευκαιρία ήρθε ξαφνικά και ένιωσα ότι δεν έπρεπε να την αφήσω, ύστερα από αρκετή σκέψη. Πέρυσι είχα πολλές προτάσεις από την Κίνα και τη μέση Ανατολή, αλλά και ευκαιρίες για να παίξω στην Ευρώπη, όμως τότε δεν είχα αυτή τη σκέψη, ήθελα να μείνω.
Ο Ολυμπιακός έγινε το σπίτι που εγώ και η οικογένειά μου αγαπήσαμε κάθε λεπτό. Με βάλατε στις καρδιές σας και αυτό θα μείνει για πάντα μέσα μου. Θέλω να ευχαριστήσω τον πρόεδρο κ. Μαρινάκη, που έκανε τόσα πολλά για να με φέρει εδώ. Θυμάμαι με θέρμη να περνάω τις δύο τελευταίες ημέρες της καλοκαιρινής μεταγραφικής περιόδου μαζί του όπου εργάστηκε ακούραστα για να με φέρει στον ολυμπιακό.
Μερικές φορές ξεχνάμε την προσπάθεια και τα χρήματα που έχει βάλει στην ομάδα και πόσο σκληρά εργάζεται για να διατηρεί τον Ολυμπιακό στην κορυφή. Του είμαι ευγνώμων. Ο Ολυμπιακός είναι στην πραγματικότητα ένα από τα πιο σωστά διοικούμενα κλαμπ που συνάντησα, όπου όλα γίνονται για να ενισχύουν την απόδοσή μας στο γήπεδο και πρέπει να ευχαριστήσω όλο το προσωπικό, από τον διευθύνοντα σύμβουλο μέχρι τον οποιονδήποτε έκανε εμένα και την οικογένειά μου να αισθανόμαστε τόσο ευπρόσδεκτοι.
Θα μου λείψουν οι συμπαίκτες μου, παλιοί και τωρινοί, με μερικούς από τους οποίους έγινα στενός φίλος. Χωρίς αυτούς ένας παίκτης είναι τίποτα. Ανυπομονώ για τη νέα πρόκληση σε ένα νέο πρωτάθλημα, με καινούριους συμπαίκτες και έναν καινούριο τρόπο ζωής".
Today Ill fly to China to sign for Tianjin Teda Football club. The opportunity came about quite suddenly and is one I felt I needed to take, after much thought and deliberation. Last year I had big offers from China and the Middle East as well as opportunities to move to mainland Europe but the thought did not cross my mind. I wanted to stay. Olympiacos has become our home and myself and my family have loved every minute. You took me into your hearts that’s something that will stay with me always. I want to thank the president, Mr Marinakis who did so much to bring me here. I remember fondly, spending the last two days of the summer transfer window with him where he worked tirelessly to bring me to the club. Sometimes we forget the effort and money he has put into the club, and how hard he works to keep Olympiacos at the top. To him I’m grateful. The club is truly one of the best run clubs I’ve come across, where everything is done to enhance our performance on the pitch and I must thank all the staff from CEO down who have made myself and my family feel so welcome. Ill miss my teams mates, past and present, some of who have become close friends. Without them one player is nothing. Im looking forward to the new challenge in a new league, new team mates and new way of life. Finally, to all the fans. You showed me love from day 1 and I loved you back, I hope to one day return to the club I love in some capacity and DAB again, We keep on dreaming
