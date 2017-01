Το "αντίο" του Ομάρ είχε πολύ συναίσθημα

After two and half amazing years with Olympiacos where we won trophies together and I realized one of my dreams to play in the Champions League, I have now been given the opportunity to realize another of my dreams to play in the Premier League. I will now be spending the next six months with Hull City. My heart will of course continue to be with Olympiacos. All the best for the rest of the the season in pursuit of title number 44. I must now concentrate on the huge task at hand in trying to help Hull achieve our goal of staying in the Premier League.

A photo posted by Omar Elabdellaoui (@omarelabdellaoui) on Jan 20, 2017 at 7:30am PST