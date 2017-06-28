Το πρώτο ποστ του Μπεργκ: "Φεύγω με δάκρυα"

Μετά από αρκετές ημέρες σιωπής και διαμάχης με την ΠΑΕ Παναθηναϊκός, ο Μάρκους Μπεργκ τοποθετήθηκε με γραπτή του δήλωση στο Instagram για τη μεταγραφή του στην Αλ Αΐν.
Το 90% της δήλωσης, ωστόσο, είναι... καταπράσινη, με τον Σουηδό να κάνει λόγω για δάκρυα χαράς και αγάπης, ευγνωμοσύνη που αισθάνεται για τα όμορφα συναισθήματα που πήρε από τους φίλους του Παναθηναϊκού, τονίζοντας πως πλέον θα βλέπει τα ματς σαν φίλαθλος.
ΑΝΑΛΥΤΙΚΑ Η ΔΗΛΩΣΗ ΤΟΥ:
"Είμαι πολύ χαρούμενος και ανακοινώνω πως πλέον ανήκω στην Αλ Αΐν. Περιμένω να ξεκινήσει η νέα μου περιπέτεια και θα κάνω τα πάντα για να πετύχουμε τους στόχους μας.
Θέλω να πω ένα ΤΕΡΑΣΤΙΟ ευχαριστώ σε όλους τους φίλους του Παναθηναϊκού που με στήριξαν από την πρώτη μέχρι την τελευταία στιγμή σε αυτόν τον φανταστικό σύλλογο. Είμαι περήφανος και χαρούμενος για αυτά τα τέσσερα χρόνια στην ομάδα, με τα πάνω και τα κάτω, όμως πάντα θα κοιτάω πίσω με περηφάνια και χαρά και θα θυμάμαι τη σκληρή δουλειά που έκανα κάθε μέρα για να γίνω καλύτερος και εγώ και η ομάδα.
Χύθηκαν αρκετά δάκρυα τις τελευταίες ημέρες. Δάκρυα χαράς και αγάπης, καλοσύνης, σεβασμού για εμένα και την οικογένεια μου, από όλους εσάς τους φανταστικούς φίλους του Παναθηναϊκού στην Αθήνα και την Ελλάδα! Τέλος, θέλω να ευχαριστήσω όλους τους συμπαίκτες, τους ανθρώπους που δουλέψαμε μαζί κάθε μέρα και περάσαμε πολλά. Ανθρώπους που θα έχω για μία ζωή στην καρδιά μου. Ήταν τιμή μου που δούλεψα μαζί σας και θα μου λείψετε πολύ. Σαν εύχομαι καλή τύχη και να ξέρετε πως θα σας παρακολουθώ σαν φίλαθλος σήμερα, καθώς ξεκινά ένα νέο κεφάλαιο για εμένα και την οικογένεια μου.
Με αγάπη, Μπεργκ".
Im so happy to announce that from now on i am a Al ain player. Im looking forward to my new challenge and i will do my very best to reach mine and the clubs goals! I want to take the oppurtunity to say a BIG Thank you to all of you fans of Panathinaikos who have been supporting me from the first until the last days in this fantastic club! Im so proud and happy to have been a part of Panathinaikos for four years, Its been alot of ups and downs but i will always look back with pride and joy and remember all the hard work and effort i put in every day to improve myself and the team! Its been alot of tears the last days, tears of happiness from the Love, kindness, respect me and my family got from all of you fantastic people in Panathinaikos- Athens- Greece! Last of all. My teammates and colleagues, the people i worked with everyday and been through alot with! People i will have in my life forever. Its been an honor for me to work with all of you and i will miss you alot! I wish all of you the best of luck and i will follow your games as a supporter of Today a new exiting chapter starts for me and my family With Love, Berg
