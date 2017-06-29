To μήνυμα της Ζοζεφίν για Μπεργκ είχε φινάλε στα ελληνικά!

Ο Μάρκους Μπεργκ αποτελεί από το μεσημέρι της Πέμπτης ποδοσφαιριστή της Αλ Αΐν μετά τη συμφωνία της ομάδας των Ηνωμένων Αραβικών Εμιράτων με τον Παναθηναϊκό και λίγες ώρες μετά την οριστικοποίηση του deal η αγαπημένη του Ζοζεφίν θέλησε να καταθέσει τη δική της άποψη για το παρόν και το μέλλον του Σουηδού στράικερ.
Αυτό το έκανε μέσω της προσωπικής σελίδας της στο Instagram, με την πανέμορφη σύζυγο του Μπεργκ να μιλάει με τα καλύτερα λόγια για τα πεπραγμένα του Σουηδού διεθνούς φορ στην Ελλάδα και να στάζει μέλι για τους "πράσινους", εκφράζοντας πάντως και κάποια πικρία για πράγματα που γράφτηκαν στο πλαίσιο της αποχώρησης του παίκτη από το "τριφύλλι".
Για το τέλος δε φρόντισε να αποχαιρετήσει στα ελληνικά!
ΑΝΑΛΥΤΙΚΑ ΟΣΑ ΕΓΡΑΨΕ:
"Από που να αρχίσω. Είναι πολλά τα συναισθήματα. Μια ενθουσιώδης νέα περιπέτεια περιμένει την οικογένεια μας, ο άντρας μου υπέγραψε στην Αλ Αϊν. Συγχαρητήρια αγάπη μου.
Έχω να πω τόσα πολλά αλλά οι λέξεις δεν φτάνουν για να τα εκφράσω. Είμαι τόσο χαρούμενη που τα παιδιά μου μεγάλωσαν στην Ελλάδα ανάμεσα σε όλους εσάς τους υπέροχους ανθρώπους. Ένα δώρο που θα έχουν πάντα στην καρδιά τους και θα τους δίνει δύναμη σε ότι αποφασίσουν να κάνουν.
Είμαι κάτι παραπάνω από ευγνώμων για τους φίλους που έκανε εδώ εκ των οποίων κάποιοι μεγάλωσαν μέσα στην οικογένεια μου. Ulrika σε ευχαριστώ που με πήρες υπό την προστασία σου όταν ήρθα στην Ελλάδα, θα είμαι για πάντα ευγνώμων που μπήκες στη ζωή μας και τυχερή που όχι μόνο έχω βρει μια φίλη αλλά ένα άτομο που μπορώ να αποκαλώ, αδερφή μου.
Οπαδοί και άνθρωποι του Παναθηναϊκού. Θα νοιώθω πάντα μέλος της μεγάλης πράσινης οικογένειας και με ένα χαμόγελο θα θυμάμαι όλα όσα περάσαμε μαζί.
Να είστε πάντα περήφανοι για τον Παναθηναϊκό. Ήμουν και θα είμαι πάντα περήφανη για σένα Μάρκους. Για τα κατορθώματα σοου, την αγάπη σου και το πάθος που δείχνεις σε ότι θέλεις να πετύχεις.
Θα είσαι πάντα ήρωας για μένα και τα παιδιά μας. Είσαι απίστευτος με κάθε τρόπο. Είστε ως ποδοσφαιριστής, είτε ως πατέρας, είτε ως σύζυγος και ως ο καλύτερος φίλος. Σε αγαπάμε πάρα πολύ και θα είμαστε δίπλα σου σε κάθε βήμα της ζωής σου με κάθε τρόπο.
Οι τελευταίες μέρες ήταν δραματικές και υπήρξε αρκετή παραπληροφόρηση αλλά θα προσπαθήσω να σταθώ υπεράνω, πιστεύοντας ότι ξέρετε στην καρδιά σας ποια είναι η αλήθεια και ποια όχι. Θέλω να ευχαριστήσω όλους όσους έδειχναν και συνεχίζουν να δείχνουν απεριόριστη αγάπη και υποστήριξη σε μένα και στην οικογένεια. Να ξέρετε ότι η αγάπη σας θα ζεσταίνει τις καρδιές μας για πάντα.
Σας ευχαριστώ που ήσασταν ένα σημαντικό κομμάτι της ιστορίας μας. Μια καινούρια περιπέτεια μας περιμένει και περιμένω με αγωνία να δω που θα μας οδηγήσει".
Where to start..its so much feelings going around. An exciting new adventure waits for our family, my husband signed for Al Ain FC in UAE ❤ Congratulations my love @marcusberg.9 So many things to say but not words enough to express them. I'm so happy for my kids to have been growing up in Greece among all you wonderful people, a gift they will forever bring in their hearts and a strength in whatever they decide to do. I am beyond grateful for friends we have met along the way, some of you that has grown into family. Ulrika, thank you for taking me under your wings when I first came to Greece, Im blessed to always bring your laughter in my heart and lucky to have not only found a friend but a person I will call my sister. Fans and people of Panathinaikos, I will forever feel as a part of the great green family and with a smile remember everything that we have been through together. Be proud always ☘️ I am and always will be very proud of you Marcus for the man you are, your accomplishments, your love and passion and the way you are secure in everything that you do. You are and always will be a hero for me and our kids. You are incredible in every way, as a footballplayer, husband, father and best friend. We love you so much and will be by your side every step of the way. It's been a lot of drama the last days and a lot of misinformation but I will try to stay above it, trusting that you will know in your hearts what's true and not. I want to thank all of you who have been and still are showing unconditional love and support to me and my family, please know that your love is warming our hearts forever. Thank you for being such an important part of our story. A new adventure waits and I'm humble and excited to see where it will take us❤ εις το επανιδείν friends.
Where to start..its so much feelings going around. An exciting new adventure waits for our family, my husband signed for Al Ain FC in UAE ❤ Congratulations my love @marcusberg.9 So many things to say but not words enough to express them. I'm so happy for my kids to have been growing up in Greece among all you wonderful people, a gift they will forever bring in their hearts and a strength in whatever they decide to do. I am beyond grateful for friends we have met along the way, some of you that has grown into family. Ulrika, thank you for taking me under your wings when I first came to Greece, Im blessed to always bring your laughter in my heart and lucky to have not only found a friend but a person I will call my sister. Fans and people of Panathinaikos, I will forever feel as a part of the great green family and with a smile remember everything that we have been through together. Be proud always ☘️ I am and always will be very proud of you Marcus for the man you are, your accomplishments, your love and passion and the way you are secure in everything that you do. You are and always will be a hero for me and our kids. You are incredible in every way, as a footballplayer, husband, father and best friend. We love you so much and will be by your side every step of the way. It's been a lot of drama the last days and a lot of misinformation but I will try to stay above it, trusting that you will know in your hearts what's true and not. I want to thank all of you who have been and still are showing unconditional love and support to me and my family, please know that your love is warming our hearts forever. Thank you for being such an important part of our story. A new adventure waits and I'm humble and excited to see where it will take us❤ εις το επανιδείν friends.