To μήνυμα της Ζοζεφίν για Μπεργκ είχε φινάλε στα ελληνικά!

Where to start..its so much feelings going around. An exciting new adventure waits for our family, my husband signed for Al Ain FC in UAE ❤ Congratulations my love @marcusberg.9 So many things to say but not words enough to express them. I'm so happy for my kids to have been growing up in Greece among all you wonderful people, a gift they will forever bring in their hearts and a strength in whatever they decide to do. I am beyond grateful for friends we have met along the way, some of you that has grown into family. Ulrika, thank you for taking me under your wings when I first came to Greece, Im blessed to always bring your laughter in my heart and lucky to have not only found a friend but a person I will call my sister. Fans and people of Panathinaikos, I will forever feel as a part of the great green family and with a smile remember everything that we have been through together. Be proud always ☘️ I am and always will be very proud of you Marcus for the man you are, your accomplishments, your love and passion and the way you are secure in everything that you do. You are and always will be a hero for me and our kids. You are incredible in every way, as a footballplayer, husband, father and best friend. We love you so much and will be by your side every step of the way. It's been a lot of drama the last days and a lot of misinformation but I will try to stay above it, trusting that you will know in your hearts what's true and not. I want to thank all of you who have been and still are showing unconditional love and support to me and my family, please know that your love is warming our hearts forever. Thank you for being such an important part of our story. A new adventure waits and I'm humble and excited to see where it will take us❤ εις το επανιδείν friends.

A post shared by Josefine Ringblom Berg (@josieswall) on Jun 28, 2017 at 2:10pm PDT