Πλήρωσε 5.500 ευρώ για McGregor vs. Mayweather και αγόρασε... αέρα

A fan told me he bought tix already. I want ALL fans to know that we have not even come up with a price for tix yet and tix ARE NOT for sale yet. Don't get fucked by These DIRTBALLS trying to sell tix already. When we announce tix on sale that's when it's real.

A post shared by Dana White (@danawhite) on Jun 23, 2017 at 3:22am PDT