Η "καυτή" πρώην κυρία Φαν ντερ Φαρτ ανεβάζει κατηγορία το Αννόβερο!

GoodMorning Last night during Let's Dance Live Show 3 wearing #dress @elisabettafranchi #shoes @giuseppezanottidesign #styling by @tine.siepmann #hair #makeup by @georgiosgogotsialis #aboutlastnight #ootn

A post shared by Sylvie Meis Official Account (@1misssmeis) on Mar 31, 2017 at 10:41pm PDT