Ρίγος! Ανέκδοτες φωτογραφίες από το "Rocky" στη δημοσιότητα

Ο Σιλβέστερ Σταλόνε έχει ενεργό λογαριασμό στο instagram και εδώ και λίγες ώρες έκανε μια τρομερή έκπληξη στους λάτρεις των ταινιών "Rocky".

Όσοι αγαπούν τις ταινίες "Rocky" και τον Σιλβέστερ Σταλόνε, έχουν έναν λόγο παραπάνω να χαίρονται με το... δώρο που έκανε ο Αμερικανός ηθοποιός σε όσους τον ακολουθούν τον επίσημο λογαριασμό του στο instagram.

Εδώ και λίγα 24ωρα ο Σταλόνε έχει αναρτήσει ανέκδοτες φωτογραφίες από τα παρασκήνια των ταινιών "Rocky" κι αν κρίνουμε από τις αντιδράσεις, οι αποκαλύψεις άφησαν άπαντες ικανοποιημένους.

Just came across a very super Rare photo and would like to share with you all and wish Carl Weathers good luck starring in a new TV show "Chicago justice"!

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone)

ROCKY 2. Never saw this one .... First ROCKY film I directed ... this is moments before ROCKY Yells. " Yo , Adrian , I DID IT !!!! "



Another flashback and another reason why it's not such a great idea to always do your own stunts! I met Terry Bollea aka THUNDERLIPS aka HULK HOGAN In the very early 80s when I was directing Rocky III. AT 6feet 7 and 295 pounds with 24 inch biceps ! He was an amazing athlete! Incredibly powerful. I remember a violent move where he threw me into the corner , charged across the ring like an ENRAGED bull and leaped so amazingly high Above me,that his shinbone actually came down giant tree on my collarbone , and I tumbled to the floor. I was afraid to look at my shoulder for about 10 minutes ... I said "don't roll me over , don't move me, " because I was sure there was bone protruding through my upper chest ! Of course there wasn't but I have never felt such a mind numbing pain from a massive hit before or since that day! HULK Just didn't know his own strength. Believe it or not when he jumped into the audience to fight with the stuntmen , three of them had to be treated at the hospital. Great guy, great friend, his presence made the Film very very special. HULK , if you're reading this, it was a privilege to be mangled by such a gentleman.



 

 
