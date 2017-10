Ανοικτη προπόνηση λόγω Ολυμπιακού!

Just watched training of our team, I’ve honestly never seen PAOK so organised, motivated, hard working and concentrated, that really surprised me and this is totally work of Razvan!This team can only fly high and I truly believe in these guys. Its a pitty that fans have to stay far away from players and coach for so many games. Because I’m sure that only your energy will boost team's confidence. For that reason we decided to make an open training for all fans who are not indifference , for those who are really ill with this team. Next Thursday in Toumba before the biggest derby in Greece we wait for your support and we ask everybody to be there close to the team and to the coach. You ll be informed soon from PAE. P.S. Ekei pou teleionei i logiki, ksekinaei o PAOK! Oloi Toumba!! ! #miapoli #miaomada

